The City of Barrie will ring in the New Year with a virtual celebration.

The year 2021 will arrive during a lockdown, meaning no big stage, no thousands of people in a crowd.

But, some familiar faces are taking part in the digital celebration, including Canadian performers Splash and Boots, and Mayor Jeff Lehman will hold a family countdown.

The online event starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will run for one hour on the city's website. "You'll see Facebook or YouTube and the same way you would tune in to watch our Barrie City Council, and you can take in the show," says Steve Lee-Young.

There will be skating at the City Hall rink, but only 10 skaters are allowed at a time as lockdown rules prohibit people from gathering in large crowds.