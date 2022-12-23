City of Barrie holiday schedules

The City of Barrie has released its holiday parking, transit, waste removal and recreation schedules for the week beginning Dec. 25.

The Overnight Parking By-Law will be in effect Dec. 25 and 26.

On-street parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. within the downtown core, and on other city streets 12:01 a.m. to 7a.m., Dec. 1 through Mar. 31.

Possible exceptions (weather-dependent) include Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day.

However, due to the forecasted winter storm, on-street parking will not be permitted from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Dec. 25 and 26. Residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from the roads to allow crews to effectively clear the snow.

A notice will be shared by 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 that will confirm whether overnight on-street parking is permitted 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Barrie Transit

There will be no transit service on Christmas Day or New Year's Day. On Boxing Day, Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule with an early 7 a.m. start.

On New Year's Eve, transit will be free starting at 5 p.m., and Routes 1 and 8 will operate until 3 a.m.

Garbage, recycling, organics collection

There will be no changes to collection during the weeks of Dec. 26 to 30 and Jan.2-6. Remember to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. and do not place them on the snowbank. Christmas trees are collected weekly during the month of January on your regular waste collection day.

Landfill

The landfill will close at noon on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Weds, Dec. 28. The landfill will close at noon on New Year’s Eve and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

City Hall

City Hall will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27 and Jan. 2.

Recreation

Below are the holiday hours for the City’s Recreation Centres: