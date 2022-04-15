City of Barrie honours top local innovators

Several Barrie-area organizations were honoured Thursday night at the annual Mayors Innovation Award ceremony.

The Innovation Award ceremony is intended to recognize the year's most innovative solutions from Barrie businesses, individuals and community groups.

The winners by category:

Creative Collaboration

Theatre by the Bay and Tourism Barrie (co-winners)

UPlift Black and the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (first runners-up)

Talk is Free Theatre (second runner-up)

Pivot Point

Black Controls Company Inc. (winner)

Ask for Directions Training (first runner-up)

Baker Studios (second runner-up)

Community Impact

Michael Agema of AGEMA Work (winner)

Ryan's Hope (first runner-up)

YMCA of Simcoe-Muskoka (second runner-up)

Shift Disturber

Marcia Woods of FreshSpoke (winner)

Nikki Glahn of Barrie Families Unite (first runner-up)

Brotech Precision CNC (second runner-up)

According to the City of Barrie, about 40 submissions were evaluated by 15 judges from various industries and business backgrounds on criteria like creativity, innovation and the nominee's wider contributions to Barrie's development.

"Navigating the changing landscape of COVID-19 has presented extraordinary challenges over the past two years, and we want to acknowledge the businesses, individuals, and organizations whose innovative approaches and sheer determination have contributed to a resilient foundation for Barrie," said Deputy Mayor Barry Ward.

More information about the nominees, runner-ups and winner can be found on the City's website.