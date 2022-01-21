City of Barrie hosting 6-week 'Hello Winter' event

Barrie residents and visitors will be able to enjoy various outdoor activities and events across the city during Hello Winter, a program created to help shake off the winter blues and celebrate the season.

The six-week program kicks off Feb. 5 and includes ice sculptures, a skate party, an enchanted winter trail, a family adventure day and an online sculpture challenge.

This is the second year the city will host Hello Winter, with a focus on brightening the cold winter months.

"By spreading the event out over February and March and re-creating classic Winterfest favourites, we are able to safely offer experiences that celebrate what winter has to offer in our city," said Steve Lee-Young, recreation programs manager.

Between Feb. 5 and March 20, events and activities take place downtown at Meridian Place, Heritage Park, Sunnidale Park, the Barrie Community Sports Complex, among other city sites.

The city says unique art and installations will also light up at night.

A complete list of events, dates and more information on Hello Winter is available on the City of Barrie website.

The provincial government funds the event through its 2021 Reconnect Festival and Event Program.