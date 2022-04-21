City of Barrie hosts information sessions for prospective mayoral candidates

The City of Barrie will host two virtual information sessions for anyone considering running for mayor.

The city says the sessions will help candidates learn more about the nomination and registration process.

The first session is scheduled for Wed., April 27, and will focus on city policies, procedures, and bylaw information for prospective candidates.

The Ministry​ of Municipal Affairs and Housing will review the Municipal Elections Act and provide information on becoming a candidate during the second session scheduled for June.

The city will also accept nominations for city council and various school board positions.

A complete list of positions is available on the city's website.

In February, Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he would not seek re-election, choosing instead to turn to provincial politics.

It will mark the first time in 12 years Barrie residents will elect a new mayor.

Lehman stepping down opened the door for several city councillors to throw their hats in the ring.

One possible replacement is Deputy Mayor Barry Ward, who is currently serving as acting mayor in the interim.

Councillors Mike McCann and Natalie Harris have expressed their plans to campaign for the seat.

And former city councillor and MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte Alex Nuttall has declared his intentions to run.

Nominations for the municipal election will be accepted between May 2 and Aug. 19.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24, when the city's 47th mayor will be named.