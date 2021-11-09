City of Barrie installs poppy crosswalk

Barrie residents can now honour Canada's veterans one step at a time this Remembrance Day with a new poppy crosswalk.

The city of Barrie installed the crosswalk on Owen Street across from the cenotaph at Memorial Square. It features three 61cm poppies made from thermoplastic which is expected to last about seven years.

In a release, Mayor Jeff Lehman says, "The poppy crosswalk is another way residents can honour and remember our fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day, as well as at other times of the year."

"I hope everyone will take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made as they walk by the poppies," he adds.

The city says it consulted with Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion regarding the installation of the crosswalk.

Barrie's Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled for the second straight year because of COVID. However, the legion is again hosting a private ceremony starting at 10:45 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed live at Barrie.CTVNews.ca.