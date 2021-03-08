The City of Barrie is preparing for summer with registration for day camps officially starting Monday.

A variety of camps will focus on outdoor, physically distanced activities for children ages six to 12.

The camps will have reduced numbers permitted because of COVID-19 regulations, and health and safety protocols must be followed to keep participants and staff safe.

"We are modifying as the regulations change, and similar in that, when you're dropping them off, we'll be doing our COVID screenings. There are personal screenings - campers will have their own dedicated spots to leave their camp gear that they bring with them, and we'll be primarily programming outside," said City of Barrie manager of recreation, Steve Lee Young.

The City says full refunds would be issued if programs get cancelled under the direction of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Ontario government.

Camps will operate with a ratio of one leader to 10 campers.

To register with a City of Barrie day camp program, click here.