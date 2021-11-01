City of Barrie makes plans for emergency winter shelter

The City of Barrie is working with community partners to expand options for emergency shelters this winter as temperatures begin to drop.

The City provided councillors with a memorandum summarizing some of the challenges faced last year and potential options for the upcoming winter season.

"Last year was a challenging year," said Dawn McAlpine, general manager of Community and Corporate Services with the City of Barrie.

"Restaurants were closed, normal places where people might access washrooms or warming were not as available because of closures from the provincial government due to COVID-19," she added.

The County of Simcoe is responsible for providing funding to emergency shelters to municipalities throughout the area, including Barrie and Orillia.

When the pandemic started, a motel program was set up, with many shelters, including The Busby Centre, unable to provide overnight accommodations because of physical distancing protocols.

"Busby has spaces within it. Youth Haven, Salvation Army and Elizabeth Fry Society all have spaces normally, but those were greatly reduced due to the capacity restrictions and some of the distancing requirements for COVID," McAlpine noted.

The Busby Centre continues to provide space out of a local motel, with the program expanded this year to provide 198 spaces. It also allows overnight guests on nights necessary, which has led to another problem.

"With increased capacity means increased staffing needs, and we are in a constant state of hiring, so we are hiring as fast as we can," said Sara Peddle, executive director Busby Centre. "So if anybody needs a job, please reach out. We are definitely looking to make sure that that team is strong so that we have a safe place for people to go."

The problem is top of mind for Ward 2 Councillor Keenan Aylwin, who represents the downtown core.

"We need to recognize that emergency shelter is not permanent housing," Aylwin said. "We need to build permanent, secure, affordable housing, and that will likely be social housing, not-for-profit housing."

Aylwin points to investors purchasing properties and charging "exorbitant rents" as a problem.

The City said it would provide a warming space when an extreme weather alert is issued.

It noted that the downtown transit hub would only be utilized as a temporary option to alleviate conflict with those using transit services.

The County of Simcoe is working with local shelters to produce and provide an informational sheet with all the details anyone in need of emergency shelter space should know.