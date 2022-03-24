City of Barrie plans to upgrade the popular waterfront

The City of Barrie wants to hear from residents as it plans to upgrade the waterfront.

The project aims to update the 2015 Waterfront and Marina Strategic Plan, excluding the marina portion.

The City will hold a public information meeting on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to all public members and will include a survey, which will close on April 8.

"We want to talk to them about how the waterfront is important to them what's their vision for the waterfront," said City of Barrie director of development services Michelle Banfield.

"The waterfront is first and foremost a natural resource, and so it's about protecting that," Banfield added. "It's a draw not only to our residents but residents across Simcoe County."

Those interested can register for the online Zoom meeting for 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.

A second in-person public meeting will be held on June 23.

The project will move to the final report stage following the June meeting, which staff will present to Barrie City Council in early 2023.