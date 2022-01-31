City of Barrie proposes warming centre in new downtown YMCA

Barrie City Council wants the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka to consider adding a warming centre to the design of its new downtown facility.

The City lacks enough places for those in need to stay warm during the winter months and most recently during extreme cold warnings.

"Councillor Natalie Harris has been championing for more warming capacity in our city and would like them [YMCA] to think about whether that could be provided as part of their new building," said Mayor Jeff Lehman.

While shovels aren't expected to hit the ground for another year or so, the design process of the new YMCA is underway.

The YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka said it had yet to have a conversation with the City regarding the warming centre but plans to meet with staff this week.

"We have just seen the motion and haven't had a chance to have any conversations about it with the city," said Jill Tettman, CEO of the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka.

Tettman said with the final design anticipated in six to eight weeks, the City would need to provide more details about the additional space.

Lehman also acknowledged that a deal between the City and the YMCA to purchase the H-Block near the downtown library could be weeks away.

The mayor said the deal wasn't hinged on whether the YMCA includes a warming centre in its plans or not.

"It's a, please consider this as you're making your plans," he said via Skype.

Derek Booker appreciates any efforts to add warming centres in the city.

"Extreme cold like 25 to 40 below- there's really nowhere to be outside."

Booker finds himself looking for anywhere to get warm during the frigid months.

"I've been going to the Trinity Anglican Church, and it's nice and warm in the basement," Booker said. "There's a bunch of people who want to help."

The Trinity Anglican Church is one of the most recent warming centres to open in Barrie.

Since opening just over a week ago, the John Howard Society of Simcoe Muskoka said it had 159 people use both of its day and night centres.

Suzanna McCarthy, John Howard Society of Simcoe Muskoka executive director, said they reach capacity when the temperatures drop.

She urged other community partners to help alleviate some of the demand.

"It highlights that there is a need in the community, and in my opinion, I don't think we can ever have enough spaces for people to stay warm," said McCarthy via Zoom.