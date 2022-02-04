City of Barrie reopening customer service centre to the public
Amanda Hicks
The City of Barrie will be reopening its customer service centre to the public.
As of Feb. 7, Service Barrie will now be open to the public Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customer service representatives can also be reached by phone or by email Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For business and marriage licences or commissioning of documents, appointments will still be required by phoning 705-726-4242.
City Hall was temporarily closed to the public except for prebooked appointments due to a rise in Omicron cases throughout the region.
