City of Barrie revives summer programs to support businesses

Businesses trying to recover from the pandemic are getting a boost from the City of Barrie after councillors ratified motions giving the green light for several popular summer programs to return.

At council's virtual meeting Monday evening, councillors approved continuing three key economic recovery programs, including Business in the Parks, Patios Everywhere, and Open Air Dunlop.

The Business in the Parks program was extended until the end of the year and allows businesses to reserve space for pre-registered activities for a set time at designated public parks.

The Patios Everywhere and Downtown BIA Patio programs will be back for another year and run between April 1 and Nov. 30.

The program allows businesses to set up temporary patios, with hours extended for customers to enter and re-enter an outdoor patio from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10:30 p.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Open Air Dunlop program will run for 17 consecutive Saturdays from June to Sept. 24.

Several downtown streets are closed to motorists for the program.

Dunlop Street East will be closed to vehicles between Mulcaster and Clapperton streets and along Dunlop Street West from Bayfield Street to Maple Avenue.

Council will not meet next week because of March Break. It will return on March 21.