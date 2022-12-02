City of Barrie wants feedback from taxpayers for 2023 budget

Barrie residents are being called on to let the City know how they want their tax dollars spent.

Residents can provide feedback using the Budget Allocator Tool by midnight on Jan. 6, 2023, for it to be shared with councillors during budget deliberations.

"The online tool allows residents to try out different spending options for many City services by increasing or decreasing the budget for each area, all while trying to maintain a balanced budget," a release stated.

The informal online tool uses approximate figures from 11 major service areas in the City's budget and does not represent the entire budget.