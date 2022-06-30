City of Brandon inquiring about feasibility of water park

Is it possible to have a water park in Brandon?

That’s the question the city is asking after opening bids for a feasibility study.

“In our 2019 Recreation and Community Facilities Master Plan, a new outdoor aquatic complex was actually identified as number two by our community members who participated in consultation for what they would like to see in the City of Brandon,” said Heather Reimer, manager of recreation for the city.

The survey requires a fair amount of legwork for the winning bidder.

“That really is the first step in moving towards a new facility for the City of Brandon and to determine if it is feasible for that facility, what the location could potentially be, the mix of amenities, size, and operating model of that facility,” Reimer said.

The deadline for submitting bids for consideration is July 6 at 5 p.m.

There’s one public outdoor pool in Brandon, the Kinsmen Centennial Pool, which Reimer says is no longer up to standard.

“It is aging considerably and not meeting the needs of the community any longer.”

CTV News spoke with Brandonites about a potential water park. Some are on board with the idea, saying that it would be a good draw for tourists, create jobs, and be a fun hub for youth of all ages.

Others have said that the city should use that money to focus on solving more pertinent issues, such as downtown revitalization, addressing homelessness, and drug use and abuse.

Reimer adds that there are no plans to phase out the various splash pads and spray parks throughout Brandon, if they to move forward with water park construction.