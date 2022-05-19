City of Brandon recognized with national award

The City of Brandon was the recipient of the 2022 Canadian Association of Municipal Administrator’s Willis Award for Innovation in recognition of its Truth and Reconciliation Week in 2021.

The Willis Award recognizes programs, projects, and services that demonstrate innovation resulting in positive changes within the community.

“I think it was a tremendous event and rightfully was honoured,” said Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest. “Brandon is really proud to be out in front of this and providing, in my opinion, one of the best commemorations of this anywhere in the country.”

The Truth and Reconciliation Week activities were organized by the Brandon Urban Aboriginal Peoples’ Council (BUAPC), a group made up of leadership from Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations, institutions, and governments in the city, as well as members of the community.

“Not every city does this for their Indigenous citizens, but I highly recommend it,” said former BUAPC Chairperson Leah LePlante. “It’s made a phenomenal difference in the lives of Indigenous people.”

Both the mayor and LePlante indicated that there are plans to make Truth and Reconciliation Week an annual occurrence.