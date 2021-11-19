City of Brockville, Rotary Club gearing up for holiday events

The Brockville Santa Claus Parade is back this year, but with a twist thanks to the Rotary Club of Brockville.

"We want to keep it simple, we want to keep it safe and we want to pick a very panoramic vista," said Rotarian Dave Paul, co-chair of this year's Santa Claus event. "The Court House Green here in Brockville meets all those requirements."

Paul and fellow co-chair Ed Coon were busy this week planning Santa's Village on the Court House Square lawn, preparing for the Jolly Old Elf's arrival on Nov. 27.

"We'll have a bunch of scenes, it's like on a float but it will be stationary, along Court House Square, and we'll have some Amish sheds and that's where Santa will be with Mrs. Claus and the reindeer on the side," Paul said.

With most parades cancelled in the area due to the pandemic, the Rotary Club has planned a free walkthrough event around the courthouse, with the area closed to traffic.

"We have approximately 22 floats/venues that will be situated in a circular area around Court House Green," said Coon.

Last year, Santa arrived on Blockhouse Island during the River of Lights, causing a major disruption in the city for a few hours.

"We had over 14,000 people frequent that event and because of the unfortunate traffic chaos it caused we thought we'd switch to a new venue," Coon said.

"We didn't have to turn anybody away, it got down to the last car, but it worked out well," added Paul.

The start of Brockville's River of Lights will coincide with Santa's Village on the Square, also beginning on Nov. 27 on Blockhouse Island.

On Friday, crews were hard at work already setting up the light displays.

"They've been working on it for two weeks already, if not longer," said Kendra Lorimer, economic development officer with the City of Brockville.

"There are 70,000 mini lights plus there will be some flood lights and some other effects as well," she said.

"It's a free light and sound show set to a musical track," Lorimer said. "We have a fun new playlist for this year and it's a nice way to drive around, enjoy the holiday season and do something with your kids or your loved ones this season."

Guests can walk or drive around to watch the show, or park and turn the radio dial in their car to 88.1 FM.

In its third year, an average of 600 to 700 vehicles drove through the event on a nightly basis in 2020.

"People get pretty excited to see the show and get into the holiday spirit so it's definitely been one of our favourites that we look forward to every year," she added.

Lorimer said the city has also partnered up with eight restaurants to put together car kits with drinks and a snack to enjoy the show, similar to the summer picnic box initiative.

"(It) includes two hot drinks, hot chocolate or cider, and snacks that vary between sweet or savoury depending on the restaurant and the price point they have selected," said Lorimer.

"You would order those in advance and pickup your kit before you come down here to the river of lights. It's just a nice way to park and have a nice beverage and some snacks while you enjoy the show," she added.

A free shuttle bus will also be running on Nov. 27 from the Brockville Shopping Centre to downtown until 9 p.m., to ease congestion and let people park uptown.

"As an added bonus, (it) will take them on a round of the River of Lights and then drop them off at the base of courthouse so they can walk and enjoy the beautiful evening up here on the green," said Coon.

"We will have volunteers at every barricade to direct pedestrians to come in and to walk in a clockwise motion and we're not forcing masks, but we are encouraging and definitely spacing, proper spacing," he added.

"We'll have Beattie Dodge, we'll have the fire department here accepting donations food and clothing, and the Kinsmen Club of Brockville," said Paul.

"it's just nice to have everything happening at once and everyone gets excited about the season, gets people downtown and moving around," said Lorimer.

While Santa is only in town for only the one night from 4 to 8 p.m., the River of Lights runs until Jan. 2.

"Merry Christmas and come on down on the 27th at 4 p.m. We'll be glad to see you," said Coon.

All the details for both events can be found on the City of Brockville and Brockville Rotary Club websites.