City of Calgary announces plans to distribute $73M in non-emergency funding to support citizens, businesses

Mayor Naheed Nenshi provided details on the City of Calgary's support for Calgarians, businesses and the greater community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to Nenshi, $73 million in non-emergency response funding will be distributed wiith a focus on four key areas that include:

Coping with COVID (more than $26 million allocated for initiatives including vaccination centres, park improvements, Business Improvement Area levies, and adaptive roadways and patios) ;

Supporting our partners during COVID (a total of $25 million allocated for affordable housing,community partners and associations, and recreation groups);

Preparing for uncertainty around COVID (approximately $3 million allocated for arts and culture, property tax assistance, and improving internet access for vulnerable citizens) ; and

Planning for life with/after COVID (more than $14 million for public transit safety and security, PPE and rapid testing kits, and pandemic relief communication) .

"The pandemic has elevated the urgency and importance of safe and affordable housing, especially for Calgary's most vulnerable residents," said Nenshi. "Directing $10 million of this investment towards affordable housing will address enhanced accessibility and maintenance, and additional affordable housing options."

City officials say a portion of the funds will be allocated to community associations to support their neighbourhoods.

"When we were directed to close our community centre due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all our programs and many of our services came to an abrupt halt," said Marjorie Roy, Pineridge Community Association president, in a statement.

"The City of Calgary's COVID funding has enabled us to keep our operations flowing. Without the funding, we would have likely closed our doors permanently. Receiving this assistance has allowed us to provide limited programming to our community and has provided us with financial stability necessary to survive.

"The financial assistance will also allow us time to recover when our doors are fully reopened to the new post pandemic world and gives us hope for a better tomorrow for both our association and its community centre post pandemic."

For additional details regarding the city's non-emergency pandemic response funding visit City of Calgary - COVID-19 Recovery Funding.