City of Calgary offers rundown of events, service change-ups for weekend of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Many events will be held in and around Calgary and many hours of operation for city services will be adjusted on Saturday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and through the weekend.

Here's what you need to know (all information is courtesy of the City of Calgary):

On Saturday, buses, CTrains and On Demand will operate on a Sunday level of service.

On Monday, Calgary Transit services will operate as normal.

Four buses wrapped in Orange Shirt Day colours and showcasing local Indigenous artist Kristy North Peigan will be at Fort Calgary on Saturday and shuttling between community events there and at Prince's Island Park, Shaw Millennium Park and Olympic Plaza.

On-street parking is free on Saturday.

The Calgary Parking Authority's contact centre and impound lot will be closed.

The Harvest Moon Marathon (Saturday, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.) will see closures to Midlake Rise S.E., the right lane of northbound Sun Valley Boulevard S.E. at Sikome Road S.E., the right lane of northbound Sun Mills Drive S.E. at Sun Valley Boulevard S.E. and the left lane of westbound Midlake Boulevard S.E. east of Midridge Boulevard S.E.

Orange Shirt Day (Saturday, 6 a.m. to noon) will see 6 Street S.E. closed between 7 and 9 avenues S.E.

CIBC's Run for the Cure (Sunday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.) will see Willow Park Drive S.E. closed between Bonaventure and Acadia drives S.E., Acadia Drive S.E. closed between Willow Park Drive S.E. and Willingdon Boulevard S.E., Willingdon Boulevard S.E. closed between Acadia and Fairmount drives S.E. and Bonaventure Drive S.E. closed north of Trico Centre to Willow Park Drive S.E.

The Calgary Police Half Marathon (Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon) will see restricted lanes and two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes of 50 Avenue S.W. between 19 Street S.W. and Mount Royal Gate S.W. and 19 Street S.W. closed between 50 and 58 avenues S.W.

On Saturday, indoor pools, fitness and leisure centres, select arenas, arts centres and the Calgary Soccer Centre will be closed.

Glenmore Reservoir kayak and canoe rentals will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be free public skating at Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon arenas and Stu Hendry/Henry Viney arenas from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, but rentals will not be available.