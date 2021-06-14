City of Calgary recreation centres reopen for swimming, workouts

Calgarians now have more places and spaces to be active as the City of Calgary has reopened several pools and fitness centres as part of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Appointments for 60 minutes of swimming or 90 minute weight room sessions are available but must be booked on the city's website up to seven days in advance,

Physical distancing is required and enclosed spaces are subject to one-third capacity restrictions.

Masks are required indoors but are optional during physical activities.

As of June 14, these are the city-run aquatic and fitness facilities that are open:

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Glenmore Aquatic Centre

Inglewood Aquatic Centre

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

The Bob Bahan and Renfew Aquatic and Recreation centres are scheduled to reopen later this month.

Plans to reopen the city's leisure centres have yet to be finalized.

Seven city-owned spray parks and wading pools will open with limited capacity including:

West Confederation Park

Prairie Winds Park and wading pool

Rotary Park

South Glenmore Park (Variety Park)

Valleyview Park

Bowness Park and wading pool

The Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pools Association will open its pools on June 19 with booking registration beginning Tuesday.

Officials say additional facilities will reopen in a phased approach, based on a number of factors including hiring and certifying staff and customer use.