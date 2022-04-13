City of Calgary's 2022 street sweeping operations to begin April 18
The City of Calgary will release details on its annual street sweeping program on Thursday.
Street sweeping operations typically run from mid-April until July each year, and are set to begin on April 18.
Residential cleaning is usually done during daytime hours while major roadways are swept overnight.
"Sweeping reduces water pollution by preventing the run-off of sanding materials into our storm water system and reduces air pollution," said a statement on the city's website.
"Clean surfaces also help Calgarians use infrastructure more flexibly and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Community parking bans are put in place in areas before street sweeping occurs to help operators clean efficiently. Vehicles that are parked in areas where a ban is in place face a ticket between $80 and $120 or can be towed.
For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
-
Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipeToronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPSA two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Canadian airports setting up settlement services for Ukrainian refugeesSettlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through a federal emergency program at airports in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Canada's immigration minister said Tuesday.
-
Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuriesA serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new buildingFor the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Port Moody, B.C., where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costsA Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzardMain Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different. But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfallThe Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman killed in Brampton collisionPeel paramedics are treating multiple patients after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.