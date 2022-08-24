City of Calgary services displaced by arson return to city hall

The majority of City of Calgary services have resumed operations out of their permanent locations after being temporarily displaced following a series of deliberately set fires earlier this month.

With the exception of the city's planning and development services counter, which was extensively damaged in the Aug. 2 fires, all displaced services are up-and-running at their normal spots within the municipal building.

The fires occurred during a break-in and the total cost of repairs is estimated to be between $1.3 and $2.2 million, with 80 per cent of the cost expected to be covered by insurance.

One man was arrested on scene after city hall security called 911 in the early morning hours to report on aggravated man. armed with a knife, had been lighting fires. Calgary Police Service officials said the suspect had been transported to hospital, but his name was not being released "out of consideration and compassion for the man and his current mental health."

The fair entry, cashier services and tax advisory services had been moved to the Central Library following the fires but all returned to the municipal building as of Monday.

The planning and development services counter continues to operate out of the Whitehorn Multi- Services Building at 3705 35th Street N.E. Entry to the counter is through the building's side doors and it will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.