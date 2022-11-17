City of Cambridge extends trustee election amid postal delays

The City of Cambridge is extending the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) Trustee Election by an extra week.

On Thursday, the city cited “delays in postal delivery of voter information letters” as the reason why.

“As delays in mail service are outside of the city’s control, providing more time for voters to cast their online ballot for the election of WCDSB Trustees is necessary to ensure eligible voters have access to this important election,” the city said in an update.

Eligible voters will now have until Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. to cast their vote in the trustee election. The trustee election was scheduled to end on Nov. 18.

This extension comes after the city suspended trustee voting days before the municipal election due to a ballot error.

The city declared an emergency under the Municipal Election Act after two of six candidates for WCDSB trustee were left off the ballot.

The most recent voting extension means the trustee election will end over a month after the municipal election was held and victors declared.

The halted, and resumed, election prompted an open letter from some candidates who called for greater transparency and accountability for the city.