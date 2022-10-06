City of Cambridge looking for input on 50th anniversary logo

When the calendar flips into the new year, the City of Cambridge will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its amalgamation.

The city said it will be celebrating 50 years since the communities of Hespeler, Galt, Preston and Blair came together into one municipality.

Several events are being planned, with the celebration to kick off on Jan. 7, 2023 at the Mayor’s Levy, according to the city.

“The first point of business for the 50th is for members of the public to help select a 50th ‘identifier’ or logo which will be used to mark 50th events and celebrations. The public is invited to view the logos online to make their choice,” the city said in a news release.

Ahead of the festivities, the city is asking for help narrowing down a short list of logos.

A survey with three options of 50th anniversary logos is now up for selection.

The survey will close on Oct. 21, and the winning logo will be selected in November.

“Students from the Conestoga College graphic design program were approached to create a compelling brand identifier or logo to help the City of Cambridge celebrate. Now we'd like your help to select the final logo for our big celebration next year,” the survey says.