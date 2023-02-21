City of Charlottetown hires new Chief Administrative Officer

The city of Charlottetown has announced Eleanor Mohammed as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Mohammed will replace interim CAO Donna Waddell, who returned to the role in May 2022 following her retirement from the position in 2016.

“After an extensive CAO search, I am pleased to welcome Eleanor Mohammed to the Charlottetown team,” said Mayor Philip Brown in a news release. “Eleanor’s municipal experience and proven success as a leader will serve our growing community well. We look forward to welcoming Eleanor to City Hall in the coming weeks.”

Mohammed has nearly 20 years of experience in the public, private and non-for-profit sectors, including as a senior-level municipal administrator. Over the last year, the city said she has worked for the Government of Prince Edward Island, first in the Municipal Affairs Division of the Department of Fisheries and Communities, and most recently as a manager in the Land Division of the Department of Agricultural and Land.

Mohammed is a registered Professional Planner (RPP) with the Prince Edward Island Institute of Professional Planners and a Member of the Canadian Institute of Planners (MCIP). She is also designated as an Environmental Professional (EP) through Eco Canada.

“Eleanor’s commitment to collaboration, accountability and transparency are well aligned with the strategic direction of Council and staff,” said Justin Muttart, city councillor and chair of the Human Resources Committee. “I am quite pleased with the recruitment process and due diligence completed by the selection committee and Council. Eleanor will be a great addition and we look forward to working with her.”

Mohammed will start at city hall at the end of March, and officially begin the role as CAO on April 3.