City of Charlottetown to offer free meals to public Thursday as Fiona cleanup efforts continue

The city of Charlottetown will be offering 400 free hot meals to members of the public who are struggling in the aftermath of Fiona.

The meals will be passed out at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI), located at 550 University Ave, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

A news release from the city says a free bus service has also been arranged, which will travel from the Box Office doors of the Confederation Centre of the Arts to UPEI from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., with departures every 30 minutes.

Return trips from UPEI to the Confederation Centre of the Arts will start at 4:45 p.m. on the half-hour until 6:45 p.m.

RECEPTION CENTRES

The city has reopened its three Reception Centres, with operating hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the following locations:

Hillsborough Park Community Centre (199 Patterson Dr)

Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre (1 Avonlea Dr)

Confederation Centre of the Arts (145 Richmond St)

A Reception Centre at the West Royalty Community Centre, located at 1 Kirkdale Rd., will also be open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Reception Centres are providing residents with municipal water (bring your own drinking container), small snacks, Wi-Fi, and power to charge personal devices.

Since opening, the city says nearly 9,800 visits have been made to the centres.

PLAYGROUND CLOSURES

Several playgrounds in Charlottetown remain closed due to damage caused by Fiona.

The city says 13 parks were identified as unsafe and will be closed to the public until further notice due to downed trees and proximity to fallen power lines.

Those parks include:

Messer Park (3 Messer Avenue)

MacMillan Park (16 MacMillan Crescent)

Katie Moore Park (Corner of Deblois Street and Barrymore Court)

G. Stewart McKay Park (Parkview Drive, behind Park Royal United Church)

Hillsborough Square (260 Richmond Street)

Upton Park (21 Upton Park Drive)

Connaught Square (60 Richmond Street)

MacPherson Park (57 Cottonwood Drive)

Shell Court Park (30 Shell Court)

Bonnie Blink Playground. (End of Bonnie Blink Drive)

J Muise Park (Patterson Drive)

MacLean Park (14 Cheverie Avenue)

Desbrisay Crescent Park (Desbrisay Crescent)

RECOVERY AND CLEAN UP

The city says, while most streets are cleared of downed trees, certain streets will remain closed until hazardous debris, fallen power lines and damaged trees at risk of falling are cleared.

The City’s Urban Forestry team is continuing their assessment of city trees that are damaged and at risk of falling.

"Members of the public may encounter heavier than normal traffic volumes on the Bypass as Public Works trucks haul tree debris from the Park Street site to another location," read the news release.