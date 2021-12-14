City of Edmonton activates extreme weather response

The City of Edmonton’s extreme weather response has been activated to provide transportation and shelter to those in need as temperatures take a dive.

The response includes an Extreme Weather Bus Route to transport people from transit centres and other locations to shelters. Buses will run between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. During this time, Edmonton Transit will also pick up passengers at most stops when the weather is colder than -20 C.

Day shelter capacity has been increased at Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissell Centre, and a temporary overnight shelter on the west side of Commonwealth Stadium is aiming to open on Dec. 20. The city said in a release that it is working to open the shelter sooner if possible, as well as expand its capacity from 150 to 200.

The extreme weather response is expected to run until Dec. 31. If you’re concerned about someone outside in the extreme cold, the city is reminding you to call 911 in an emergency or 211 for non-emergency support.