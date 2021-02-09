Twenty-six tickets and 145 warnings were given out under Edmonton's temporary mandatory face coverings bylaw from Feb. 1 to 7, according to the city's latest data on COVID-19-related enforcement.

In total, the city has issued 334 tickets and 5,447 warnings since the bylaw came into effect on Aug. 1, 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ACT

Four tickets have been issued under the Public Health Act and 20 warnings during the first week in February.

From Nov. 25, 2020, to Feb. 7, 2021, 24 tickets have been issued and 250 warnings.

EDMONTON POLICE SERVICE

The city says officers will continue to focus on educating Edmontonians who aren’t wearing face coverings or following public health guidelines.

According to the city, officers' first route of action will often be to offer a person a mask .

If this tactic doesn’t solve the situation, then police will consider fines or enforcement.

The Edmonton Police Service has issued two tickets so far in Feburary and 18 in total since Nov. 25, 2020.

To report concerns of public health orders issued by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, call 1-833-415-9179.