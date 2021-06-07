iHeartRadio

City of Gatineau asking residents to conserve water during heat wave

(Photo by Jordan Hopkins on Unsplash)

The City of Gatineau is asking residents to conserve water during the heat wave.

A heat warning has been in effect for the region since late Saturday. Gatineau saw a high of 33 C with a humidex of 40 Monday afternoon and Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 31 C with a humidex of 39.

In a public service announcement, the city asked for residents' cooperation in reducing non-essential water use.

"Gatineau residents must avoid watering lawns, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools," the city said. "In addition, between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., it is suggested that laundry, baths or showers, and the use of dishwashers be postponed to other times of the day."

The city say the cooperation of the populace would help ensure a stable and consistent water supply.