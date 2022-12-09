City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate

CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.

The news comes three weeks after the city announced Hailey Pinksen as its new Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.

She replaced Ed Stankiewicz, who retired earlier this year, and started her position Nov. 21.

Controversy struck when Pinksen, who is from Alberta, declined to relocate to the city.

"After careful consideration in discussing options with senior staff, we asked Hailey Pinksen to reconsider moving to Greater Sudbury to perform her role. Her personal circumstances do not allow her to do that and we could not find a way forward that worked for both Hailey and our community," Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre said at Friday's news conference.

"This is not about Hailey. She has an impressive resume, and I know she is a talented individual. This is about what is best for our community and doing what is in our collective interest."

Lefebvre said he feels the person in the position needs to live in the city.

"Remote work is a reality in today’s economy and while staff properly considered how the city’s remote work policy could apply to this recruitment, I strongly believe that the successful candidate for this role, because of its importance to our success, should be located in our community, and be part of our community," he said in a statement.

"I understand the need to have a remote work policy, however, we need to take a balanced approach. One of being a modern, employer of choice, but keeping in mind that municipal public service executives should be here, to know and understand the challenges and opportunities before us. Council will be working with the CAO and staff to review the remote work policy to ensure that its parameters create the right balance for our community."

"The director of finance and CFO is responsible for a large portfolio of important services, including the annual budget process, tax billing and collection, accounting, payroll and financial information system support, purchasing and procurement, budgeting, financial planning, risk management and insurance, and financial and support service," the city said in a news release Nov. 18.