City of Greater Sudbury responds to complaints about foul planters

The City of Greater Sudbury is responding to complaints from concerned business owners about the cleanliness of the downtown core.

Earlier this week, two area business owners shared their concerns about a dirty and foul planter containing dog feces and human waste in foyers and on sidewalks downtown.

On Tuesday, long-time downtown business owner Tony Monteleone told CTV News he complained to the city and nothing was being done.

CTV News reached out to the city and received a response Thursday.

"We have only received one call pertaining to feces in the planters downtown. This complaint was investigated within two business days and will continue to be monitored as the snow melts," a city spokesperson told CTV News.

"The city completes downtown litter abatement Tuesday to Friday during the winter months. If a call is received about feces, it will be picked up at the earliest possible opportunity."