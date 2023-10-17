City of Guelph breaks ground on long-awaited south end community centre
The City of Guelph broke ground on the site where a new community centre will be built in the city’s south end.
The new 160,000-square foot facility is expected to have two ice pads, an aquatic centre with an eight-lane lap pool and a smaller teaching pool, a double gymnasium, walking track and multi-purpose rooms.
“This is incredibly exciting,” said Scott Stewart, chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph, in a media release from the city. “As we break ground on the future site of the South End Community Centre, we’re not just building a community centre, we’re building community, a place where people can meet, connect, and be active.”
The centre will be built off Clair Road, just north of the South End Community Park.
The budget for the $115.5 million project was approved by council in March.
The new centre has been in the works since the early 2000s, according to the city. It was approved in 2020 but delayed due to COVID-19. Back then, the budget was $80 million but the city said inflation is the reason costs went up.
