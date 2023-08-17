City of Guelph considering new waste collection options for downtown

The City of Guelph is weighing three new design concepts for garbage collection in the downtown core.

Currently, the city allows businesses to use public litter bins that line the streets of downtown.

“We end up with a lot of [bins] and they’re overflowing and different issues that people have noted, so we’d like to get buildings into something that’s really designed to handle the amount of waste they produce,” Rob Reid, a project manager of solid waste resources with the City of Guelph, said.

The current set up causes some headaches and unappealing sights for people who frequent downtown.

“The current model sees us just trying to shove everything into the bins,” Michael Newton, who works downtown, said.

“They fill very quickly, and then you don’t want to take the bins away from people who are trying to get rid of trash in their hands, because then they’re just dropping the trash in their hands somewhere else.”

The city is looking for public feedback on three potential solutions.

The first option is underground communal containers, which look like a fairly standard trash or recycling bin from above, but store the majority of waste underground.

The second concept would include a doorstep collection service. A waste worker would go door-to-door to collect garbage directly from businesses to reduce public storage.

The third and final possibility is similar to the city’s current cart collection program, with added enclosed outdoor storage permitted.

The public has until Aug. 25 to weigh in on the options through an online survey.

Pop up information sessions are also taking place so residents can see examples of the proposed options on Friday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in St. George’s Square.

The city will weigh feedback before bringing recommendations to council next year.

“We’re hoping to hear which option people like best, as well as what opportunities and challenges people see with other options,” Reid said.

“All of that will go into what we recommend and what will eventually, hopefully, improve the downtown waste collection.”