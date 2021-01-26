Guelph city council has unanimously voted to join a network of municipal governments in Canada that promote diversity and inclusivity.

The Monday night decision to join the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities is part of the city's goals towards anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion, according to a news release.

City officials say they have also endorsed the coalition's "10 Common Commitments" and will formalize a plan of action for change.

"The only way to make real, sustainable progress is if we work as one community to address the historic and systemic racism in our institutions, practices, services and policies,” said Scott Stewart, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, in the release. “We have to look within ourselves and our organizations and be willing to question how we work and support our local BIPOC community."

Member municipalities of the coalition work together and share resources to promote social inclusion, establish policies aimed at eradicating racism and discrimination in all its forms, and promote human rights and diversity.