City of Guelph’s first electric bus hits the streets

Months after it arrived, the City of Guelph’s first electric bus is hitting the road to pick up passengers along routes around the city.

The bus officially took to the street on Wednesday, which coincides with Clear Air Day.

“This marks an important milestone in our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint in Guelph,” said Robin Gerus, general manager of Guelph Transit, in a news release. “Our gradual switch to electric buses will provide an even more sustainable and eco-friendly option for transportation.”

The electric bus was ordered by the city in September 2021.

According to the city, the electric bus can travel on average 300 kilometres per charge and is fully charged after three hours.

The electric bus arrived in the city in late January and has been tested in Guelph since February.

“Buying electric buses is an important step toward the city’s goal of electrifying our entire fleet of vehicles,” said Doug Godfrey, general manager of operations. “Our goal for buses specifically is to replace seven diesel buses a year until we are fully electric. Every step we take toward electrifying our transit fleet has a positive and long-term impact on our local environment, and globally.”

The city has a second electric bus ready to hit the streets, with an additional nine electric buses ordered.

Those are expected to join the fleet next year.