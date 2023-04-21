City of Guelph will pay for Twitter verification, tri-cities opt out

In the wake of Twitter accounts being stripped of their blue verification check marks, the tri-cities have said there are no current plans to pay for the designation. Meanwhile, the City of Guelph says it will.

Having lost the verification symbol, the city-run Twitter accounts can either pay a $10 monthly or $105 per year fee to regain the blue verification symbol, apply for a grey checkmark that indicates the account represents a government organization or leave their account with no label.

A spokesperson for the City of Waterloo said the city has no plans to pay for the blue checkmark at this time.

“As a municipality, we qualify for the free grey checkmark. We’ve submitted a request for this and are waiting to hear back,” an email from the city said.

The grey checkmark indicates that an account represents a government/multilateral organization or a government/multilateral official.

“Like many municipalities, the City of Kitchener is in the process of applying for Twitter’s grey checkmark,” the city said in an email.

Similarly, the City of Cambridge does not plan to pay the monthly fee to have the blue checkmark.

“At this time, we have no plans to pay for this designation but are monitoring and exploring our options,” a spokesperson said in an email.

The city said it will be exploring the grey checkmark option.

The Region of Waterloo’s Twitter account is an example of an account with a grey checkmark that has been verified because it is a government or multilateral organization account.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would not pay to regain his blue checkmark on Twitter. The Ontario government will also opt out of paying to regain the checkmark.

CITY OF GUELPH TO PAY MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION

Meanwhile, the City of Guelph has opted to pay the monthly subscription fee to retain its blue checkmark.

“The City of Guelph is paying the monthly cost of $11.30 to have the verified checkmark on Twitter. Given the risks of misinformation, disinformation, and increasing imposter accounts - some that were themselves paying for verification, we decided to get our account verified so that anyone looking for us on Twitter can rest assured that they are getting accurate, trustworthy, and reliable information about city services and programs,” City of Guelph strategic communications manager Laura Mousseau said.

Mousseau said last fall the city paused all advertising on Twitter, and has reallocated a portion of the budget it used to invest in Twitter advertising to this cost.

“We understand that Twitter is planning a verification system unique to government agencies, and our hope is that this will be offered for free or at a reduced cost from the blue checkmark. When that new system is rolled out, we’ll re-evaluate our verification subscription based on the program that Twitter puts in place for government agencies,” Mousseau said.

On Thursday, Twitter removed the checkmarks from those who have not paid for the service.

The blue checks were previously used to indicate that the platform has verified they are who they claim to be. Within the new policy, the platform no longer verifies the account's identity before awarding a verified status, creating a greater opportunity for users to impersonate others.

The costs of keeping verification range from US$8 a month for individual web users to a starting price of US$1,000 monthly to verify an organization, plus US$50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account.

With files from CTV News Toronto