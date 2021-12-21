City of Humboldt fined $133,000 in fatal workplace accident

The City of Humboldt has pleaded guilty to one charge under Saskatchewan's workplace safety legislation in connection to the death of a city employee.

On Sept. 18, 2019 Humboldt Public Works employee Ian Irwin was killed while working on an excavation site.

A private contractor was working for the property owner to reconnect the property to city water services, according to the city.

Irwin entered the excavation and moments later a wall of the trench collapsed, burying him, the city said in a news release.

The city will pay $133,000 in fines.

"Losing a colleague and a friend is not something any employee or employer should undergo," Mayor Michael Behiel said in the news release.

"I want to emphasize that any fine is not intended to put a monetary value on a life, and fines are not reflections of the tragic loss of life, or the pain and suffering endured by family and friends."