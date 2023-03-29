City of Humboldt plans tribute for 5th anniversary of Humboldt Broncos crash

Plans for how the fifth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash will be marked have been released by the City of Humboldt.

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured after a transport truck drove through a stop sign and into the path of a bus carrying the junior hockey team on April 6, 2018.

To mark the tragedy a hybrid of videos and online content has been put together, a City of Humboldt news release said.

Members of the public are invited to drop by and pay their respects at the Elgar Petersen Arena on April 6 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Around 4:50 p.m., the time of the crash, the bells at St. Augustine Church will chime 29 times.

“During this time, a compilation of videos will be played on the Jumbotron for those who choose to attend,” the release said. The videos will also be played at the same time on the City’s Facebook page.

They said they would also be publishing the playlist on the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Tribute Page, which is on the city’s website.

April 6 has been proclaimed 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos Day, the release said. All citizens are invited to observe a moment of silence at 4:50 p.m. no matter where they are.

The transport truck's driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving charges for the crash and was sentenced to eight years. Sidhu was granted day parole last summer.

With files from the Canadian Press