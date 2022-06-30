City of Kitchener announces death of baby swan
The baby swan living at Victoria Park has died, the City of Kitchener announced Friday afternoon.
The news comes just two days after the City launched a naming contest for the young bird, which it said was the first offspring of Victoria Park swans, Otis and Ophelia.
“We are sorry to announce that Otis and Ophelia’s cygnet (baby swan) is no longer with us,” the city said in a tweet.
The city said while they were excited and optimistic about the cygnet’s arrival, “the first few days and weeks of a young swan’s life are vulnerable.”
“This news is unfortunate, but it will not impact Otis and Ophelia’s future as parents and we have hope for their future cygnets,” the city continued.
The city said if another baby swan arrives, a name will be voted on at that time.
No details were given about the cause of death.
