City of Kitchener closes Lyle Hallman Pool over cluster of COVID-19 cases

The City of Kitchener is temporarily closing Lyle Hallman Pool for the next two days due to three confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by people who have recently been at the facility.

The cases have not been declared an outbreak by Region of Waterloo Public Health.

“While we’re not being required to close the facility by public health at this time, we’ve made the proactive decision to do so out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and staff,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a press release.

Staff will be doing what they’re calling a “deep cleaning” of the facility while the pool is closed.

In an email to CTV News, city staff outlined what the cleaning process looks like. It includes the disinfection of frequently touched surfaces using Health Canada approved disinfectant. It will also include the regular cleaning of places like change rooms, shower areas and the pool deck.

If anyone is identified as a high-risk close contact, they will be contacted directly by public health.

For anyone who is concerned about exposure, they’re being advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested at an assessment centre if symptoms appear.