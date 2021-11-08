City of Kitchener closes Lyle Hallman Pool over cluster of COVID-19 cases
The City of Kitchener is temporarily closing Lyle Hallman Pool for the next two days due to three confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by people who have recently been at the facility.
The cases have not been declared an outbreak by Region of Waterloo Public Health.
“While we’re not being required to close the facility by public health at this time, we’ve made the proactive decision to do so out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and staff,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a press release.
Staff will be doing what they’re calling a “deep cleaning” of the facility while the pool is closed.
In an email to CTV News, city staff outlined what the cleaning process looks like. It includes the disinfection of frequently touched surfaces using Health Canada approved disinfectant. It will also include the regular cleaning of places like change rooms, shower areas and the pool deck.
If anyone is identified as a high-risk close contact, they will be contacted directly by public health.
For anyone who is concerned about exposure, they’re being advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested at an assessment centre if symptoms appear.
-
Hateful symbols or actions may be considered harassment under Edmonton’s public spaces bylawCarrying signs expressing hateful messages or symbols in Edmonton could soon land you fine.
-
Veterans saddened by how few people in B.C. are wearing poppiesThe pandemic is taking a toll on the poppy drive, which is the most important fundraiser of the year for veterans.
-
Omar El Akkad wins $100K Giller Prize for 'What Strange Paradise'Omar El Akkad is this year's winner of the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize.
-
'A circus without the monkeys': Busy first day back in business at Coutts border crossingThe long-awaited reopening of land border crossings drew thousands of Canadians to the Coutts Port of Entry on Monday morning, causing long lines and extended delays.
-
Coho ferry returns to Victoria as U.S. border reopensThe Coho ferry made a triumphant return Monday morning, arriving in Victoria from Port Angeles, Wash., to a regal welcome.
-
Sudbury optometrist reacts as provincial job action continuesOptometrists in Ontario have not been providing OHIP-funded eye exams since Sept. 1, in an attempt to pressure the province to increase the fees.
-
Langley, B.C., teenager raps tribute for First World War soldierIn a matter of just three hours, lyrics flowed out of Charlie Farquharson’s fingertips as he wrote a rap song honouring a First World War soldier.
-
Slow PCR test required for entry into Canada 'a dinosaur,' says rapid testing expertThe slower molecular tests take one to three days to come back from a lab, whereas the rapid tests take 45 minutes.
-
Silent hand signal that helped rescue U.S. teen was originally created in CanadaA silent signal, an open hand, a thumb tucked in, then covered by four fingers, originally created in Canada to help women who are in distress has played a major role in saving a 16-year-old girl in the United States.