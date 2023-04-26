City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park

The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last summer.

In a media release issued Wednesday, the city said it has installed a gate at the Roland Street Bridge and access on and off the island will be managed by third-party security. The other bridge onto the island was closed for repairs earlier this spring.

The city said six people are currently living at the encampment on the island and all have been offered interim housing options.

It said most have voluntarily accepted the offer and will be moving in the coming days, while staff will work with any remaining campers to secure alternative housing.

“New campers will not be allowed to set up on the island or elsewhere in Victoria Park,” the city said in the release.

As far an enforcing that rule, city spokesperson Bethany Rowland said staff will take a compassionate approach.

"It starts with a conversation around identifying alternative options, offering to connect with Street Outreach, making calls on their behalf to identify available emergency shelter spaces, and providing transportation to shelter or services. Most individuals voluntarily leave or get connected with Outreach or other service partners. It is rare that the city needs take any further measures to enforce our bylaws," Rowland said in an email.

ADVOCATE SAYS CITY 'PUSHING POOR PEOPLE OUT OF THE DOWNTOWN'

Long-time homelessness advocate Julian Ichim was shocked to see the guards and gate when he arrived to deliver food on Wednesday.

“This is unjust,” Ichim said.

“They’ve fenced off both sides of the island to say who can come in and who cannot come in.”

Ichim said organizers are planning a protest at the bridge to Roos Island at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

"The reality is poor people are given no where to sleep, they are pushing poor people out of the downtown, out of sight out of mind,” Ichim said.

According to him, the move is not voluntary.

"if you remove the right of people to go in, you are forcing them to move," Ichim said.

CITY PLANS TO REOPEN ISLAND THIS SUMMER

The City of Kitchener said Roos Island is expected to reopen in phases, beginning this summer.

“The city’s goal is to return Roos Island to its intended use as a public space, available for all residents to enjoy,” the city said.

Paul Shantz said he walks in the park frequently and said while it’s a tough situation, he thinks it’s for the best.

“There’s a lot of kids playing here in the summer,” Shantz said.

“When you’re dealing with a community issue with lots of people involved, you’re not going to get every single person on the same page… They’re listening to everybody and balancing everything and yeah, I think they’re doing the right thing.”