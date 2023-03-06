City of Kitchener launches snowplow naming contest

The City of Kitchener is looking for name suggestions for its snowplow fleet and is hoping residents will put forward creative ideas.

On Monday, the city said it is launching a snowplow naming contest later this month, with the snowplows to be named for the 2023/2024 winter season.

Those wanting to take part can submit entries to Engage Kitchener before March 24.

The top names will be selected and voted on from March 31 to April 7.

The top six names will be displayed on snow plows for the 2023/2024 winter season.

To submit snow plow name suggestions click here.