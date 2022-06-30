City of Kitchener prepares to welcome back in-person Canada Day celebrations

The City of Kitchener is planning a big Canada Day celebration Friday, with live music, activities, and of course, fireworks.

It’s been two years since Canada Day celebrations were held in person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting events.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he’s excited to have the community come together again.

“The last two years have been hard on people. We’ve missed that interpersonal connection with each other. It’s something all of us, as human beings, thrive for on varying degrees,” he said.

The event will be held at the newly renovated Carl Zehr Square outside city hall. It will mark the first event held at the square since construction began in 2020.

The festivities will include live music, featuring several local artists as well Rufus John, Bad Child, Alyssa Reid and Glass Tiger.

“In fact, some of the acts are acts that were originally booked since 2020 and have been held until now, when we can finally come together again in-person,” Vrbanovic said.

The night will end with a nine-minute firework show.

Jeff Young, the manager of special events with the City of Kitchener, said planning the celebration is a year-long process.

“There’s so much going into it, whether it’s booking talent, stages, closing roads, staffing, custodial, security. All those things that go on behind the scenes, so that when guests show up the day of, it’s a smooth and enjoyable day for them,” Young said.

The celebration starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 10:30 p.m.