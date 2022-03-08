City of Kitchener revises plan for proposed 44-storey tower
The City of Kitchener and a local developer are reworking their plan for a proposed 44-storey tower in the city’s downtown core.
If built, the tower would be the tallest in Kitchener.
Changes to the proposal were discussed at Monday’s Strategic Initiatives Committee meeting, in response to community feedback that was collected in December.
The plan is to build a multi-use building on a vacant lot at 30 Francis Street South.
Waterloo-based developer IN8 Developments originally asked to build 530 units, comprised of one and two bedrooms. On Monday, city staff revised the project to include five larger units with three bedrooms along with five units that offer two bedrooms plus a den.
IN8 Developments president and owner Darryl Firsten said even more multi-bedroom units could possibly be added further down the road.
“If it really worked and the economics made sense for people, we could potentially add more. We’d like to test it and see how it works before we commit to any more than this number,” Firsten said at Monday’s meeting.
Other revisions to the project include:
- Building commercial units on the ground floor
- Additional barrier accessible units
- Adding a second level of underground parking
- Additional bicycle parking
- Parking stalls for electric vehicles
- Improvements to nearby Francis Green park
IN8 Developments agreed to provide a $300,000 donation to the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, which will go toward an affordable housing project in the downtown core.
The agreed zoning amendment for the project will be presented to council for final approval on March 21.