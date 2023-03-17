City of Lethbridge looking for ideas to activate downtown

The City of Lethbridge is looking for a few good ideas about how to bring the buzz back to downtown.

Re-imagine Downtown grant applications are now being accepted for 2023, with funding up to $10,000 to provide financial support for initiatives, events and programs that activate downtown Lethbridge.

There's a total of $120,000 available for the 2023 program, which is being funded through the Heart of Our City Committee (HOCC).

“The Re-Imagine Downtown grant program has, through all its iterations, been one of the most popular and successful initiatives created under the auspices of the Heart of Our City Committee, “said HOCC chair Lorien Johansen in a release.

Re-imagine Downtown grant applications are now open for 2023. The grant provides financial support for community-minded individuals to implement programs that activate the Downtown district. Learn More: https://t.co/2tTcV1vsgK pic.twitter.com/h2frPpOJ7K

"Our small businesses, non-profit organizations, entrepreneurs and community groups are more important now than ever before as we continue the path of growth, recovery and revitalization," added Johansen.

"These are the things that give our city life and vibrancy, entertainment and a sense of neighbourhood."

The program tries to support programs throughout the year, starting as early as this summer. The first intake of applications is open now through April 14.

Applications are evaluated and awarded by HOCC. Successful applicants will be contacted by April 28. Interested applicants can learn more about eligibility and evaluation information and download an application form at lethbridge.ca/downtownincentives.