City of London benefitted $2.4 million from hosting Vanier Cup: Study

A new study revealed that London, Ont. hosting the Vanier Cup in November of 2022 saw major economic benefits for the Forest City.

According to a release from Tourism London, a study conducted by Sport Tourism Canada on the 2022 Vanier Cup revealed that combined spending from out-of-town participants, staff, spectators, and other visitors who travelled to London for the event totaled just under $1.8 million in spending.

In all, it yielded more than $2.4 million in overall economic activity for the London area.

The event was held in London on Nov. 26, 2022, and saw Laval Rouge et Or defeat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 30-24 in front of a nearly sold out crowd.

“It was a terrific honour to host the 2022 Vanier Cup on our campus and we are delighted the game generated such a positive economic outcome for London,” said Western University President Alan Shepard in the release. “We look forward to future partnerships with Tourism London and U Sports that benefit both our city and university.”

The study was conducted by on-site data collectors using devices and QR codes to collect surveys, as well as post-event surveys sent to ticket purchasers, media, participating teams, staff and organizers.

The study also revealed that 99 per cent of people reported a positive experience in London, more than 94 per cent would likely return to the Forest City, and 92 per cent would recommend London as a great place to visit.

“Tourism London was pleased to work with Western University and U SPORTS to welcome the Vanier Cup to London, Ontario for the very first time. This nationally televised event was a tremendous success and provided us with another opportunity to showcase London as an excellent sport tourism destination,” said Zanth Jarvis, director, sport tourism with Tourism London.