City of London hosting fun-filled Family Day events

Family Day is on Feb. 20, and if you and your children have the day off the City of London is planning a number of events around the city that will be fun for the whole family.

According to a release, the city will be hosting a variety of family-oriented events on Feb. 20 for the Family Day holiday, including a free pancake breakfast, indoor and outdoor ice skating, and indoor roller skating.

Pancake breakfast and recreational activities

Make sure to work up an appetite on Monday as the East Lions Community Centre will be hosting a free pancake breakfast, followed by an open gym session and arts and crafts session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., plus a free swim session from 10 a.m. to 12 pm. Registration is required for the swim session.

From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. children can also receive a free balloon animal, and then watch a interactive balloon show at 11 a.m.

Free indoor and outdoor ice skating

Free indoor skating sessions will be hosted at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre and Stronach Community Recreation Centre from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Registration is required for the free skating sessions.

Weather permitting, there will be free outdoor ice skating at the Victoria Park ice rink from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and at the Rotary Rink outside the Covent Garden Market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Skate rentals are available at both locations.

Free indoor roller skating

Free indoor roller skating sessions will also be available at North London Optimist Community Centre from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and from 11:45 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Registration is required for the free skating sessions.

People can bring their own skates, or four-wheel roller skates are available to rent for $5.38 a pair.

Storybook Gardens’ skate trail

Weather permitting, Londoners can lace up their skates and head to the Storybook Gardens skate trail from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., with registration required. The 10,000 sq. ft. trail winds through the park offering beautiful views and a unique experience.

Admission is $4.50 per adult and $3.50 per child, with skate rentals available on a first come first serve basis for $6.50 a person.

The city reminds residents that all administrative offices will be closed on Monday, including city hall, City Plaza, Ontario Works offices and the Provincial Offences Administrative Office.