City of London issues update on short-term accommodation business licensing
The city is reminding residents that if they are renting out the entirety or parts of their home for 29 days or fewer, they must apply for an annual short-term accommodation business licence.
So far in 2023, 152 short-term accommodation licences have been approved by the city and 55 licences are pending review or inspections.
Meanwhile, 98 penalties have been issued for unlicensed operators and 32 applications have been refused to date.
“The purpose of this licence is to protect the health and safety of people using these types of accommodations, while ensuring they comply with municipal bylaw regulations,” said Wade Jeffery, manager, community compliance. “We will continue to respond to concerns and proactively address any unlicensed accommodations.”
Penalties for operating in violation of the bylaws are $500, and may be doubled for repeat offences.
