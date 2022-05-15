City of London officially opens East Lions Community Centre

The City of London welcomed people to the opening of East Lions Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The new centre is located at East Lions Park in the Argyle neighborhood.

The centre is a multi-purpose space which offers indoor and outdoor amenities including a gymnasium suitable for a range of sports, a six lane pool and much more.

The East Lions park includes a new tennis and pickle ball court, a playground, a soccer field and a walking path.

The new community hub cost $21,444,000 to create.

London City Councillor Shawn Lewis has been lobbying for the for 42,000 square-foot facility for the last 20 years.

“This is the heart of argyle,” said Lewis.

“Here we are today finally able to celebrate together as a community and it's just wonderful."

The idea for a new community centre started in 2010 by the city, while the argyle community association began pushing for this facility, according to Lewis.

“This has been such a long time coming,” said the former chair of the association.

The grand opening was packed with locals enjoying the park amenities and indoor activities.

“This will bring people together,” said deputy mayor Josh Morgan.

The East Lions Community Centre and Park includes: