City of London splash pads to open for long weekend

After the province reversed a decision that would have kept splash pads closed until mid-June, the City of London has announced local spray pads will open Saturday.

In a news release the city said, "Operators will work as quickly as possible Saturday to turn the spray pad features on for Londoners to enjoy."

City spray pads are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. A list of locations can be found here.

The opening of the spray pads comes as a sweltering weekend is forecast, with temperatures forecast to hit the mid to high 20s.

The city is reminding residents spray pads are unsupervised, and while they're cleaned daily not all areas will be sanitized so those using it should wash or sanitize hands after using one.

Anyone taking advantage of the water feature is also reminded to follow COVID-19 protocols including:

maintain two metres of physical distance from other families

sneeze or cough into your sleeve or elbow or cover with a tissue

follow all social gatherings guidelines

Due to repairs underway, the Lambeth and Rowntree spray pads remain closed.