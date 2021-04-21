City of London to partner with EllisDon to build affordable housing units in west end

The City of London is teaming up with construction company EllisDon to build 61 affordable housing units.

Located at 122 Baseline Rd. West, the four-storey building will contain 41 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and four, three-bedroom units.

Building plans have been submitted for permit and will use pre-fabricated panels and other components that will be assembled on site.

Rendering images for upcoming affordable housing building at 122 Baseline Road West in London, Ont. (Supplied)

“We’re excited to see the project moving forward at the 122 Baseline Road West development and to have a trusted partner like London’s own EllisDon onsite to bring these new homes to London,” says Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“Safe and affordable housing is a right for everyone and it is a top priority for our Council. Initiatives like this promote greater dignity for individuals, and greater economic prosperity for our communities.”

“This important project hits close to home for EllisDon, as our roots started in London, Ontario,” says Mike Stewart with EllisDon. “We are honoured to provide affordable housing for the city where we live, and continue to build in.”